Cubs GM 'Very Confident' Team Will Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Daily Cover: The Glorious Ordeal of Pitchers Hitting is Nearing its End
Daily Cover: The Glorious Ordeal of Pitchers Hitting is Nearing its End

Jed Hoyer is 'Very Confident' Cubs Will Sign Anthony Rizzo to Extension

Author:
Publish date:

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said he was "very confident" the team will sign star first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a contract extension. The declaration comes just two days after it was reported that contract talks between Rizzo and the Cubs had come to a halt Monday.

Rizzo reportedly told his agents to stop negotiating so that he could concentrate on the 2021 season, according to ESPN.

"It doesn't look like at this time anything is going to be finalized," Rizzo told reporters on a Monday morning Zoom. "With [the] Opening Day deadline, we feel really strong about it. We've had enough time to talk and figure it out. I've told my agents not to talk to me about it anymore."

Rizzo is entering the second year of his two-year option with the team after his seven-year, $41 million contract finished in 2019. The three-time All Star is reportedly looking for a multi-year deal worth roughly $100 million, but the Cubs have not come close to that in their offers, according to ESPN.

Like many of the Cubs in 2020, Rizzo is coming off his worst offensive season, when he hit .222 with 11 home runs over 203 plate appearances appearances. His place in Cubs lore, though, is undeniable for his role in helping them return to prominence and end their 108-year World Series title drought in 2016. In nine seasons with Chicago, Rizzo is slashing .274/.374/.492 and 228 home runs.

The Cubs finished on top of the NL Central division at 34–26.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Daniel Snyder on the field for the Washington Football Team.
Play
NFL

Report: Daniel Snyder Becomes Sole WFT Owner

NFL owners reportedly unanimously approved of Daniel Snyder's move to buy out the team's minority owners.

naomi osaka
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Falls to Maria Sakkari, Ending 23-Match Win Streak

Sakkari defeated Osaka 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Wednesday, handing the four-time Grand Slam champion her first loss since February 2020.

Anthony Rizzo swings at the plate for the Cubs.
Play
MLB

Cubs GM 'Very Confident' Team Will Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo

It was reported Monday that Rizzo instructed his agents to end negotiations with Cubs for time being.

North Macedonia against Germany.
Play
Soccer

North Macedonia Stuns Germany in World Cup Qualifier

North Macedonia defeated Germany 2-1 in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday in the biggest win in the nation's young history.

Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger
Play
Fantasy

Sports Illustrated's 2021 Fantasy Baseball Hub

Everything fantasy baseball managers need to get ready for the start of the 2021 MLB season, all in one place.

Houston's Quentin Grimes high fives Marcus Sasser
Play
College Basketball

How Houston Can Reach the Men's Title Game

The Cougars won't be favored against Baylor, but can their gritty style of play push them past the Bears?

Blake Treinen celebrates after a strikeout.
Play
Extra Mustard

Blake Treinen Throws a Scorching 100-MPH Sinker

Treinen also showed off his slider in the Dodgers 6–4 win over the Angels.

Tiger Woods's crashed car in California.
Play
Golf

Detectives Close Tiger Woods Case, Won't Reveal Cause

The Los Angeles County sheriff said that he won't release the cause of Tiger Woods' car accident due to privacy concerns.