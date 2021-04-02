SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Braves 'Deeply Disappointed' in MLB's Decision to Move All-Star Game

Author:
Publish date:

The Braves said they are "deeply disappointed" in MLB's decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's newly passed voter laws.

They added that it was not "our decision, nor our recommendation" to move the All-Star Game.

"The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion. Our city has always been known as a uniter during divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community."

Critics of the law, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in March, have said it restricts access to the ballot box, particularly for Black voters and other voters of color.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the league spoke with clubs, former and current players, The Players Association and The Players Alliance, among others, to hear their views on the matter. He decided the move would be "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

Fans quickly called into question what the Braves meant by "our city," as the franchise no longer resides in Atlanta. Instead, the Braves' home rests in a suburb northeast of Atlanta in an unincorporated area of Cobb County.

Turner Field in downtown Atlanta had been the home of the Braves since 1997 until the franchise left and began playing in a new stadium in Cumberland at the start of the 2017 season. Prior to Turner Field being built for the 1996 Olympic Games, the Braves played at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium for decades.

The Braves' relocation to the suburbs catered to the their mostly white, higher-income season ticket holders who lived outside the city, and it took the franchise away from the majority Black city.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 14, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; A 2022 MLB All Star game sign above the right field pavilion at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

MLB Moving All-Star Game From Atlanta Over Voting Law

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

Apr 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; General view of batting helmet with an Inaugural Season logo prior to the first MLB game at SunTrust Park between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres.
MLB

Braves 'Deeply Disappointed' in MLB's Decision to Move All-Star Game

MLB announced Friday that it was moving the 2021 All-Star Game and draft out of Atlanta in response to a new voting law in Georgia.

Kevin Durant plays against the Nuggets at the Barclays Center on Jan. 12, 2021.
NBA

NBA Fines Kevin Durant $50K for Profane Direct Messages

Durant apologized for his comments ahead of the Nets' game on Thursday.

Catarina-Macario-NWSL-Europe-Lyon
Play
Soccer

Lyon's Coronavirus Outbreak Keeps Macario From USWNT's Friendlies

Catarina Macario won't take part in friendlies against Sweden and France this month.

USA's Weston McKennie
Play
Soccer

USA's McKennie Omitted for Juventus-Torino After Hosting Party

The party, for which Paulo Dybala and Arthur were also present, was in violation of Italy's coronavirus protocols.

Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island.
Play
MMA

Report: McGregor, Poirier Agreed to UFC 264 Fight

The fight will complete a trilogy for Poirier and McGregor, as they previously clashed at UFC 178 in 2014 and at UFC 257 in January.

Jan 28, 2020; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) and forward Khris Middleton (22) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Isaiah Thomas, Pelicans Agree to 10-Day Deal

Isaiah Thomas hasn't played in the league since February 2020.

Kansas coach Bill Self
Play
College Basketball

Self's Lifetime Contract Makes Kansas's Priorities Clear

The ongoing investigation clouding the men's basketball program did not dissuade the Jayhawks' administration one bit.