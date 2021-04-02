Braves 'Deeply Disappointed' in MLB's Decision to Move All-Star Game

The Braves said they are "deeply disappointed" in MLB's decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's newly passed voter laws.

They added that it was not "our decision, nor our recommendation" to move the All-Star Game.

"The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion. Our city has always been known as a uniter during divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community."

Critics of the law, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in March, have said it restricts access to the ballot box, particularly for Black voters and other voters of color.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the league spoke with clubs, former and current players, The Players Association and The Players Alliance, among others, to hear their views on the matter. He decided the move would be "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

Fans quickly called into question what the Braves meant by "our city," as the franchise no longer resides in Atlanta. Instead, the Braves' home rests in a suburb northeast of Atlanta in an unincorporated area of Cobb County.

Turner Field in downtown Atlanta had been the home of the Braves since 1997 until the franchise left and began playing in a new stadium in Cumberland at the start of the 2017 season. Prior to Turner Field being built for the 1996 Olympic Games, the Braves played at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium for decades.

The Braves' relocation to the suburbs catered to the their mostly white, higher-income season ticket holders who lived outside the city, and it took the franchise away from the majority Black city.