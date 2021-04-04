Rookie Mercedes Sets Record With Eight Straight Hits

White Sox rookie DH Yermín Mercedes etched his name in the record books by becoming the first MLB player in the modern era to start a season with eight consecutive hits, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

After going 5-for-5 with four singles and a double against the Angels Friday in his first career start, Mercedes hit a home run in his first at-bat Saturday and added two more hits to break Reds utilityman Chris Stynes's 1997 record. Five of his eight hits came with two strikes. The streak ended in the eighth inning when Mercedes flew out to finish 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

"Getting eight straight hits in the majors, I never imagined that,” Mercedes told MLB.com after the game. “Now, it's a new day for me because I just want to keep doing the thing that I've been doing every day and working with my approach, put the ball in play every day, so I'm excited for that.

“With my last at-bat with the out, I just feel good, just keep hitting with my approach. I don't want to miss that at-bat, but we just continue to keep working to do the best every time at home plate. I don't feel mad about something like that. I just keep hitting with my approach and do the best I can do right there."

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said that Mercedes, who is listed on the roster as a catcher, was originally scheduled to have Saturday night off before his perfect start to the season Friday.

The 28-year-old was signed by the White Sox in 2018 after spending time in the minors with the Nationals and Orioles. He entered the season with just one career MLB plate appearance, when he grounded out in the eighth inning of Chicago's blowout win over the Royals on Aug. 2 of last season.