A's Run Win Streak to 11 Games With Ridiculous Finish

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

A's Run Winning Streak to 11 Games in Most Ridiculous Way Possible

Author:
Publish date:

Somebody call Brad Pitt and Chris Pratt, because the Oakland A's simply cannot lose.

The A's beat the Twins on Wednesday, 13–12 (!!) in 10 innings, to run their win streak to 11 games in what was perhaps the wildest game of the young season. There was a lot going on in this one, including six lead changes, 13 pitchers, seven home runs and 31 hits—but skip right ahead to the 10th inning.

The Twins took a 12–10 lead in the top half of the inning thanks to a massive two-run homer by Byron Buxton. Then, Minnesota retired the the first two A's batters in the home half of the frame before Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus each worked walks to load the bases. That brought up Mark Canha, who hit a routine ground ball to Twins second baseman Travis Blankenhorn, who subsequently did this:

Blankenhorn entered the game as a pinch runner in the top half of the inning, replacing third baseman Josh Donaldson and shifting second baseman Luis Arraez to third. That decision had an immense domino effect that would be fully realized one batter after Blankenhorn's error kept the A's in the game.

Oakland's next batter, Ramón Laureano, fouled off five consecutive pitches before hitting a ground ball to Arraez, who threw it roughly eight feet up the right field line and gifted the A's an improbable victory.

Somehow, someway, the A's got three runs on zero hits in the 10th inning. After Stephen Piscotty flied out to center field to lead off the inning, the ball never even left the infield—that is, until Arraez's errant throw on the game's final play.

Since starting the season 1-7 and looking pretty awful doing it, the A's have completely flipped the switch and vaunted all the way into first place in the American League West. The offense has done a complete turnaround, while the pitching staff—despite today's 12-run shelling—has delivered as well, throwing four shutouts in the past six games.

Will the A's lose again this season? Probably, but at present, it's hard to see how they ever could.

YOU MAY LIKE

A football sits on the field at Texas Tech's stadium
College Football

Major Changes Coming to Fall Camps After Concussion Study

Significant changes are coming to fall camp, including a major reduction of full-pad practices and the abolishment of collision exercises, sources tell Sports Illustrated.

ramon laureano
MLB

A's Run Win Streak to 11 Games With Ridiculous Finish

How do you score three runs in one inning without getting a hit? The A's somehow found a way.

Jasmin Cunningham PGA promo
Golf

How Jasmin Cunningham Is Making Golf More Diverse

As the eighth Black woman to earn a PGA membership, Jasmin Cunningham is working to make Black golfers more visible both on and off the course.

dinelson lamet
MLB

Lamet Leaves Season Debut With Forearm Tightness

Dinelson Lamet was making his first start of the year after dealing with a UCL strain at the end of the 2020 season.

The Super League logo
Play
Soccer

The Hilarity and Irony We'll Remember Most From the Super League's 56 Hours

From Sunday's announcement to Tuesday's implosion, the Super League will leave a mark on soccer that will be hard to forget.

Stephen Curry after a game against the Nuggets.
NBA

Stephen Curry: 'I Got to Be' MVP

Curry is leading the NBA in points and three-pointers per game and believes he's this year's MVP despite Golden State's struggles.

Apr 10, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Sterling Brown (0) dribbles while being defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center.
NBA

Details Emerge of the Night Sterling Brown Got Jumped

A source revealed to The Athletic that Rockets guard Sterling Brown "could have died" when he was assaulted in Miami on Sunday night.

U.S. Soccer technical director Earnie Stewart
Play
Soccer

Debacle Debrief: Inside U.S. Soccer's Response to a Qualifying Failure

The U.S. U-23 men's national team failed again to qualify for the Olympics, but U.S. Soccer's structure for how to handle it is different this time.