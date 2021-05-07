Pedro Martinez, Big Papi Unhappy About Pujols Release

Sports Illustrated home
Albert Pujols' Career Isn't Diminished After His Release by the Angels
Pedro Martinez, Big Papi Unhappy With Angels Releasing Albert Pujols

Author:
Publish date:

MLB legends Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz spoke out Friday about their unhappiness in the way the Angels released first baseman and 10-time All-Star Albert Pujols on Thursday.

"Albert, I know the glory is of God, not of man; that’s why I’m not surprised about the shameful way the Angels treated you and your legacy today," Martinez said. "Everyone in baseball feels proud of you and the way you handled yourself. Thank you for being one of the best in the game."

Pujols, 41, was in the final year of his 10-year contract that he signed with the Angels before the 2012 season.

Ortiz said he did not agree with Angels releasing Pujols and the move was "devastating" for fans.

"Brother Albert Pujols, all the way with you incredible career one of the most beloved players of all time on and off the field," Ortiz said. "l do not agree on the move that just happen that was devastating for fans and player l know this is a business but l was expecting someone like you to walk away like you deserve... you have done so much for baseball that is hard to replace someone like you ……much love and respect always our future first ballot Hall of Fame... 100... all the way unanimous."

Pujols appeared in 24 games this season and hit just .198, with five home runs and 12 RBIs. In his career, Pujols ranks fifth all-time with 667 home runs, third in RBIs and recorded 3,253 hits. He sits atop the active leader list for hits, home runs, RBIs, runs scored and WAR.

Only Lou Gehrig (114.1) has a higher WAR than Pujols (99.4) among first basemen in MLB history. Pujols was drafted in the 13th round of the 1999 MLB amateur draft by the Cardinals and broke into the big leagues in 2001 with the Cardinals as a third baseman and corner outfielder.

Pujols won the World Series with St. Louis in 2006 and 2011. 

