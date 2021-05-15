Sports Illustrated home
Report: Albert Pujols to Sign With Dodgers for Remainder of Season

Future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols is in agreement with the Dodgers and will sign with them for the remainder of the season, according to The Los Angeles Times's Jorge Castillo. The deal will reportedly not be made official until Monday.

Pujols, who spent the last nine years with the Angels, was released earlier this month

The 41-year-old isn't the All-Star he used to be, but will join the Dodgers as one of the most accomplished athletes in MLB history and could serve as a veteran presence. 

Pujols ranks fifth all-time with 667 home runs and he has 3,253 hits, but this season he's posted just a .198 batting average with five home runs and 12 RBIs in his 24 appearances. 

The 10-time All-Star was drafted by the Cardinals in 2001 and spent the first 10 years of his career there before signing with the Angels for a 10-year deal worth $240 million that the Angels still owe $30 million of. 

The Dodgers (21–17) are third in the NL West and their batting average (.246) is eighth in all of MLB. 

