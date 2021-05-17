Braves SP Ynoa Breaks Hand After Punching Dugout Bench

The Braves placed starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa on the Injured List on Monday due to a fractured right hand.

Ynoa sustained the hand injury in Sunday’s loss to the Brewers. The 22-year-old starter exited the contest after allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings, and he subsequently punched a bench in the Atlanta dugout. Ynoa’s frustration proved costly, as he is now expected to miss multiple months due to the injury, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

Ynoa was in the midst of a breakout season before Sunday’s incident. He sports a 3.02 ERA in eight starts, tallying 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. Ynoa has been one of the few constants in Atlanta’s rotation this season as expected starters Max Fried and Mike Soroka have each missed significant time due to injury.

Atlanta enters Monday night sitting third in the National League East at 19–21 The Braves have reached the postseason in each of the last three seasons.

