Paprocki Makes Debut as Cubs' First Black PA Announcer

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Jeremiah Paprocki Makes Debut as Cubs' First Black Public Address Announcer

Author:
Publish date:

Jeremiah Paprocki made his debut as the Cubs' public address announcer at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

Paprocki, 21, is the first Black PA announcer in team history. 

“Who’s ever heard of a 21-year-old PA announcer?” Paprocki told the Chicago Sun-Times' Russell Dorsey. “That truly means the world that the Chicago Cubs, my hometown team, the team that I love, is taking a chance on me.

“To be able to sit in that chair behind the microphone at Wrigley Field of all places, it’s truly an honor. I’m looking forward to that opportunity.”

Paprocki is a Chicago native, previously graduating from the CICS Northtown Academy in the city’s North Side. He is now in his senior year at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he called games for the UIC Flames. Paprocki's love of the Cubs dates back to the 1990s, when his mom, Barbara, served as a parking attendant at Wrigley Field.

In-depth analysis, unrivaled access. Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's best stories every weekday. Sign up now.

Chicago's new PA announcer noted the rare opportunity ahead of him as a 21-year-old. Paprocki added such roles are rare for Black broadcasters, who often don't have the same opportunities available as their white counterparts.

“Being the first African American PA in Cubs history, it definitely means a lot,” Paprocki said. “I hope that it inspires other African-American boys and girls out there that are interested in broadcasting that opportunities are available to you if you keep going and to never stop and to never let anything discourage you from pursuing opportunities.”

The Cubs enter Monday night sitting fourth in the NL Central at 19–20. Perhaps the addition of Paprocki can help bring Chicago its second straight division title in 2021.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

wrigley-field-cubs
MLB

Paprocki Makes Debut as Cubs' First Black PA Announcer

Jeremiah Paprocki will make his debut as the new public address announcer at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

Apr 27, 2021; Dunedin, Florida, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at TD Ballpark.
MLB

Why the Blue Jays Can’t Wait to Play Anywhere but Dunedin

There are seven games remaining in the Sunshine State before the Jays pack their bags and head out on the road, not scheduled for a return to TD Ballpark until next spring. Few tears will be shed on their way out the door, eventually destined for Buffalo.

GettyImages-1230120746
Boxing

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Fight to Be Held Aug. 14

The proposed fight in Saudi Arabia will have a reported $155 million site fee, but promoter Bob Arum said the contracts still need to be finalized.

michael-jordan-Ryan Kerrigan-Ryquell Armstead-maqb
Play
NFL

MAQB: What NFLPA Should Learn From Michael Jordan's Contracts

While NFL players and their teams fight over offseason work, we can look to a workaround from a legend in another sport entirely.

huascar-ynoa-braves
MLB

Braves SP Ynoa Breaks Hand After Punching Dugout Bench

Atlanta’s top pitcher in 2021 will miss extended time after an incident in the dugout on Sunday.

Bob Baffert fielding questions.
Play
Horse Racing

Baffert Suspended From Belmont, Medina Spirit Barred

The New York Racing Association has suspended Bob Baffert from entering horses at Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course and Aqueduct Racetrack.

USATSI_16070060
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of May 17

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

The Olympics logo
Olympics

Full-Blown Boycott Pushed for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

A coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong and others issued a statement Monday calling for the boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics.