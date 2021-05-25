Plesac Breaks Thumb While 'Aggressively' Taking Off Shirt

Sports Illustrated home
Zach Plesac Fractures Thumb While 'Aggressively' Taking His Shirt Off

The month-long string of strange MLB injuries continues as Cleveland placed pitcher Zach Plesac on the injury list Tuesday. 

Why? An X-ray revealed that the 26-year-old fractured his right thumb after "aggressively" taking his shirt off on Sunday, Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters.

That game marked Plesac's second consecutive rough outing. He only played 3.2 innings and gave up five runs (three earned) while striking out one during the 8-5 loss to last-place Twins. 

The pitcher will reportedly meet with a hand specialist in Ohio on Wednesday. So far this season, Plesac holds a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts, tallying 12 walks and 57 strikeouts in 58.2 innings pitched.

But, he's not the only player in the majors who suffered a bizarre injury this month. Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa broke his hand after he punched a dugout bench, the team announced on May 17. And Athletics pitcher Jesus Luzardo broke his pinkie when he bumped it against a desk while playing video games, manager Bob Melvin explained on May 2.

