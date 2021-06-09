Pirates' Hayes Has HR Called Back for Missing First Base

Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a solo home run off Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler at PNC Park on Tuesday.

But, he forgot to do one important thing—step on first base.

With one out in the first inning, Hayes squeezed the home run just inside the right field foul pole. Instead of him recording his third homer of the season, a video review confirmed that Hayes stepped around first base, instead of on it, while turning on the jets running the bases.

Hayes, who had been sidelined due to discomfort in his left wrist, returned from the injured list on June 3 against the Marlins. Despite the snafu, Hayes is a promising young talent for Pittsburgh.

More MLB Coverage:

• The Five Best Trade Fits for Max Scherzer

• MLB Power Rankings: Every Team's Realistic All-Star Candidates

• Five Struggling Sluggers Who Appear Poised to Find Their Swing

• Tale of Two Teams: Why the Red Sox Are Better Than the Yankees