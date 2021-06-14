Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr. Lead ASG Voting

Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. lead all players in the voting for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

The first update, which was released on Monday, revealed the top 10 vote-getters at each position, plus the top 15 in the outfield, in both the American League and National League.

The top three vote-getters at each position, in each league, plus the top nine outfields in each league, will advance to the second phase of the voting, which will ultimately determine the starters for the upcoming All-Star Game.

Three of the four leading vote-getters are 23 years old or younger, with Guerrero Jr., Acuña Jr, Mike Trout and Fernando Tatis Jr. being the top four.

Among other notable early returns, two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani leads designated hitters in voting.

Here's a look at the balloting update:

Coors Field, the home of the Rockies, will be the site of the game. It was originally scheduled to be held in Atlanta, but MLB elected to relocate it as a response to Georgia's new voting law, which critics say makes it harder for voters of color to cast a ballot.

The final Phase 1 results will be announced on Sunday, June 27, with the full teams set to be announced on July 1.

