Scherzer Starts Disrobing When Ump Spot Checks Him Again

Max Scherzer Starts to Undo Belt When Umpire Spot Checks Him for Sticky Stuff Again

Author:
Publish date:

Sticky stuff continues to plague the MLB, only now it's led to many, many checks and threats to disrobe. 

The Nationals were leading 3-1 with one out in the bottom of the fourth when Phillies manager Joe Girardi told the umpires to spot check Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer for sticky stuff—again.

Scherzer grew visibly frustrated, spiking his hat and gloves before starting to undo his belt. It marked the third time in four innings that the pitcher had been checked during the Tuesday night game. He was checked in the first and third innings, and with each check, no foreign substances were found.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez started yelling and pointing at Girardi and the Phillies dugout as an umpire walked him back to the dugout. 

Girardi and Scherzer ended up in a hot exchange in the fifth inning with the Phillies manager coming out of the dugout to challenge him while Scherzer only stared Girardi down. The Phillies manager was then ejected, and the pitcher only lifted his gloves and hat in response. 

The MLB is cracking down on the use of foreign substances and announced the new guidelines that a pitcher who "possesses or applies foreign substances" will face a 10-day suspension. The sudden change comes after news broke in recent weeks surrounding pitchers, like Tyler Glasnow, openly admitting they've used foreign substances to have a better grip on the ball. 

