Cubs Throw 2021's Seventh No-Hitter Against Dodgers

Did you really think we'd get through June without another no-hitter?



Hours after the Red Sox lost a combined no-hit bid against the Rays in the eighth inning, the Cubs went the distance, using four pitchers to no-hit the Dodgers in Thursday's 4-0 win.

Right-hander Zach Davies started the game and went six innings, walking five batters with four strikeouts. Ryan Tepera pitched the seventh, while Andrew Chafin tossed a hitless eighth inning. Closer Craig Kimbrel came on for the ninth and walked Chris Taylor to lead off the inning before striking out the next three hitters.

The combined no-hitter was the seventh of the 2021 season and first since Corey Kluber's on May 19. That ties the modern record, joining the 1990, 1991 and 2012 seasons. The most all-time is eight, which happened in 1884.

Of the seven no-hitters in 2021, this is the first utilizing multiple pitchers. The Red Sox took a combined no-hit bid into the eighth inning on Thursday but eventually lost, 1-0, to the Rays on a walk-off wild pitch.

This is the 17th no-hitter in Cubs history and fourth in the last seven years. It's also the first combined no-hitter in team history. The last Cubs pitcher to throw a no-hitter was Alec Mills on Sept. 13, 2020. The last time the Dodgers were no-hit at home was also against the Cubs on Aug. 30, 2015, by Jake Arrieta.

