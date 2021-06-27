Josh Naylor Suffers Scary Injury After Collision

Sports Illustrated home
Josh Naylor Suffers Gruesome Injury After Collision With Teammate

Cleveland outfielder Josh Naylor suffered what appeared to be an excruciating ankle injury during a play for a fly ball against Minnesota on Sunday at Target Field. 

Minnesota infielder Jorge Polanco sent the ball to shallow right field in the bottom off the fourth inning. Naylor and second baseman Ernie Clement both went after the fly ball and collided at full speed.

As soon as Naylor hit the ground, he began to violently flail in pain. Play immediately stopped and trainers went out to help him as he continued to squirm.

He was then put on a stretcher and helped off the field. 

The slow motion replay found here revealed how Naylor landed on his right ankle. (Warning: the video is gruesome.)

Both Minnesota and Cleveland took to Twitter after the collision and offered thoughts and prayers that Naylor would be alright.

No official announcement has been made on the diagnosis or the severity of the injury.

