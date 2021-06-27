Orioles' Trey Mancini Accepts Invite to Home Run Derby

Sports Illustrated home
A year ago, Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini was in the fight for his life. Now, he's Home Run Derby bound.

Mancini accepted an invitation to the 2021 Home Run Derby, adding another milestone to what's been an outstanding comeback season. The 29-year-old missed all of last year while undergoing treatment for colon cancer.

Mancini has incredibly rediscovered his old form after such a trying year off the field. Through 75 games, he's hitting .256/.332/.460 with a team-leading 14 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Mancini has spent his entire career with the Orioles after the franchise drafted him in the eighth round of the 2013 draft. Through his first three full seasons, he hit .275/.334/.480 with 83 home runs. He built a reputation on his durability, playing in at least 147 games each year. This season, he's played in all but two games.

Mancini joins Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Mets first baseman Pete Alonso—who won the 2019 Home Run Derby—as the first three players to accept commit to the event this year.

