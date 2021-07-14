Report: Bauer's Leave Extended Past July 23 Court Date

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Trevor Bauer's Leave Extended Past July 23 Restraining Order Court Date

Jun 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (top) looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Editor's Note: This story includes graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

Trevor Bauer's administrative leave has been extended again, this time by close to two weeks through July 27, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

MLB and the MLBPA both reportedly agreed to extend it again by a sizable amount as police and the league continue to investigate the sexual assault allegations made against the Dodgers pitcher. 

Bauer continues to be paid by Los Angeles while on leave, standard practice for MLB when investigations are ongoing. He is reportedly still receiving around $1.5 million per week. He continues to deny the allegations.

A woman said Bauer assaulted her twice earlier this year, and she recently filed a domestic violence ex parte restraining order against him, which was executed June 28. Bauer's leave is now extended past a July 23 court hearing for the restraining order.

The woman alleged Bauer committed several nonconsensual acts after what began as consensual sex. She alleges the pitcher choked her unconscious and penetrated her anally without consent in April.

A similar incident happened again in May, the woman said, when Bauer choked her unconscious. When she regained consciousness, the pitcher was repeatedly punching her in the head. She ended up in the emergency room due to severe trauma.

Photographs showed that her face was "visibly bruised and swollen, including under both of her eyes. She also has a swollen jaw, bloodied lip and scratches to the side of her face."

She underwent two medical examinations at different institutions and received a sexual assault response team (SART) exam.

After the first visit, she spoke to San Diego Police Department detectives and reportedly downplayed what occurred.

“I was afraid what Trevor would do if he found out," she said in her declaration. "I remain afraid that Trevor will find me and hurt me for going to the hospital.”

Later, she had a recorded phone conversation with the Dodgers pitcher at the request of the Pasadena Police Department, asking him, “What did you do to me when I was unconscious?”

Bauer reportedly said he punched her in the buttocks but did not address any subsequent comments on the subject.

