Ohtani Signs Exclusive Memorabilia Deal After Sales Surge

Angels star pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and memorabilia brand Fanatics announced a multiyear partnership to become the exclusive distributor of Ohtani autographs, collectibles and memorabilia.

Ohtani will sign bats, jerseys, photos and select game-used items in both English and Japanese.

“It’s an honor to join Fanatics as their latest exclusive athlete,” Ohtani said in a release. “Their global presence and reach throughout both the United States and Japan will help provide fans everywhere access to incredible products.”

Since July 1, in memorabilia and merchandise, Ohtani is the top-selling athlete on Fanatics across all sports. The Angels star also accounted for 28% of all 2021 All-Star Game merchandise sales last week, per ESPN.

The 2018 Al Rookie of the Year also became baseball's No. 1 athlete on the site, outranking the No. 2 MLB player 10 times over, according to ESPN.

The 26-year-old Ohtani currently leads MLB in home runs (34) and slugging (.686). He has also recorded 74 RBI. On the mound, Ohtani has a 3.21 ERA in 14 starts, having recently opened the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Colorado. 

"He's must-watch baseball any time he's on the field,” Nationals ace Max Scherzer told Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein. 

