Report: Angels Minor Leaguers Rip Organization

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Angels Minor Leaguers Critical of Treatment From Organization

Author:
Publish date:

Several minor league players in the Angels organization have spoken out about how sub-standard wages have forced them into unacceptable living situations, which has taken a toll on their development and mental health.

Speaking to ESPN's Joon Lee, pitcher Kieran Lovegrove of Double-A Rocket City said he is living with six other teammates in a three-bedroom apartment. Pitcher Shane Kelso—pitched for Low-A Inland Empire this season before retiring—says other minor leaguers have slept in a camper van parked in a trailer park, while other players have lived out of their cars.

"It's gotten to the point now where there are guys who are in a serious mental health crisis because of how stressful money is here," Lovegrove said. "I really do think it affects not only their play on the field, but I think it affects quality of life overall. We're reaching a point now where this is actually becoming detrimental to the players' overall health, and the owner not addressing it is [the organization] actively saying that they don't care about the health of their players."

Lovegrove said he drove for Lyft and Uber and worked for UPS and Best Buy to supplement his income. He and Kelso both were critical of minor league players's lack of access to quality food, which they view as detrimental to their ability to develop as baseball players.

"That's required for our job," Kelso said. "If we don't do that, our bodies fail and we can't do it."

"They were not receiving enough nutrition to maintain muscle mass," Lovegrove said. "We had guys lose five pounds in two weeks."

Lovegrove asserts the issue starts with ownership, saying Angels owner Arte Moreno "really doesn't give a s--- about the winning side" of running a baseball organization for his failures in providing an adequate developmental environment in the minor leagues.

"Is Moreno completely out of touch with the reality of what it's like to be a player? Probably," Lovegrove said. "I don't see that really changing because I don't know that he really does care about the quality of the organization so much as the amount of money it produces."

Angels general manager Perry Minasian issued a statement through a team spokesperson.

"What is being reported is unacceptable, and we will look into it and address it," Minasian said.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

angels logo
MLB

Report: Angels Minor Leaguers Rip Organization

Several minor league players in the Angels organization have described sub-standard living arrangements, with some players forced to sleep in their cars due to being underpaid.

yang-qian
Olympics

China's Yang Qian Wins First Gold Medal of 2020 Olympics

Qiang set a new Olympics record with a 251.8 final score to take home the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

trevor bauer (2)
MLB

Trevor Bauer Appears in Court As Hearing Is Postponed

Bauer appeared in court Friday to fight the extension of a protective order filed by a woman who accuses him of assaulting her during two sexual encounters this year.

oklahoma-oklahoma state
Play
College Football

OSU President 'Disappointed' by Oklahoma's Exit From Big 12

In a statement released Friday, Oklahoma State president Dr. Kayse Shrum said the school was "disappointed by the lack of engagement and transparency" from Oklahoma.

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green takes questions on stage in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
College

Texas A&M Can't Outrun the Longhorns

Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC nearly a decade ago with plans to become the dominant athletic program in its state. So much for that.

Jul 23, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Performers dance during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Play
Olympics

Tokyo 2020: COVID-19 Protocols for Olympic Athletes

Here's an overview of testing protocols, vaccine rules and restrictions athletes face at the Games.

Rich Hill
MLB

Mets Acquire Starter Rich Hill, 41, From Rays

The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays, who acquired 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz on Thursday.

sipa_34081287
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Space Jam's Don Cheadle & Malcolm D. Lee | The Crossover

Malcolm D. Lee joins the pod to give an inside scoop on Space Jam: A New Legacy, and his experience working with LeBron James.