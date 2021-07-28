Nats' Turner Removed From Game After Positive COVID-19 Test

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was removed from Tuesday's game against the Phillies in the first inning after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

Gerardo Parra entered the lineup in left field to replace Turner in the game. Turner recorded a single and scored a run before leaving the game.

Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reported that pitcher Luis García was pulled from a start in Lehigh Valley, the Triple-A affiliate of the Nationals, and will meet the Nationals in Philadelphia to replace Turner on the active roster.

After Turner scored on Josh Bell's home run, he did not go in the dugout to celebrate. He went straight to the tunnel. However, despite initial speculation, the Nats say Turner was not injured and no trade in place for their shortstop.

Turner, 28, has been a popular name among trade discussions before MLB's trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on July 30. The seven-year veteran is in the midst of his first All-Star season, hitting .320 with 18 home runs, 49 RBI and 21 stolen bases in 24 attempts.

Turner, who has spent his entire career with Washington, is under contract with the Nationals through 2022.

Washington (45–54) sits in fourth place in the National League East, 11.5 games back from a wild-card spot.

