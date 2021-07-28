Report: Marlins Trade Marte to A's for Luzardo

Report: Marlins Trade OF Starling Marte to A's for SP Jesus Luzardo

The A's acquired outfielder Starling Marte in a trade with the Marlins on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Oakland pitcher Jesus Luzardo will reportedly head to Miami in the deal.

Marte, 32, sports a career-best .859 OPS in 2021. He has tallied seven home runs and 22 steals this season, adding 52 runs scored. Marte will play for his fourth franchise when he suits up for Oakland after previous stints in Arizona and Pittsburgh.

Luzardo has been one of Oakland's top pitching prospects in recent years, though it's been a difficult 2021 for the 23-year-old lefty. Luzardo sports a 6.87 ERA in 38 innings, allowing 11 home runs.

Oakland enters Wednesday night six games back of Houston in the American League West. The A's have reached the postseason in each of the last three seasons, though they have failed to win a playoff series since 2006.

More MLB Coverage:

• Inside Alex Cora’s Second Chance After Scandal

• What Should the Yankees Do as the Trade Deadline Looms?

• MLB Power Rankings: Where Teams Stand as Deadline Nears