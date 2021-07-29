Report: Dodgers Acquire Royals P Danny Duffy

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Report: Dodgers Acquire Royals' Danny Duffy Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Dodgers are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy from the Royals, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, marking their first move ahead of the trade deadline.

Duffy, 32, is currently on the injured list with a flexor strain but is expected to return, according to Passan. The 11-year veteran has no-trade protection he's expected to waive to join a World Series contender in Los Angeles.

Duffy, who debuted for Kansas City in 2011, was the longest tenured Royal and was a key rotation member for the franchise's World Series-winning team in 2015. He most likely be pitching in a relief spot for the Dodgers, however, and is set to be a free agent in the winter. The southpaw is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in 61 innings this season.

The Royals will be getting players to be named later from the Dodgers, with the quality of the return depending on how well Duffy returns from his injury and how many innings he throws for the defending World Series champions.

The Dodgers (62-41) are two games behind the Giants for first place in the National League West. The Royals (45-56) are fourth in the American League Central. 

Inside Alex Cora’s Second Chance After Scandal
Rays Find New Sense of Urgency to Heat Up AL East Race
Starling Marte Trade Is Win-Win Deal for Both A's and Marlins

