Report: Mets Don't Plan to Sign Top Pick Kumar Rocker by Deadline

The Mets are reportedly not planning on signing 2021 first-round pick Kumar Rocker by the 5 p.m. ET deadline, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.

Rocker fell to New York as the No. 10 overall pick, where Mets scouting director Marc Tramuta told MLB.com "this was an obvious pick." Rocker posted a 2.73 ERA in 122 innings in 2021 at Vanderbilt, striking out 179 and walking only 39.

According to ESPN, an agreement between Rocker and New York fell through after a physical examination showed concerns over the health of the 21-year-old righthander's arm.

There is still a possibility of a late deal with the deadline looming, but it is expected that the Mets will not change their stance and an agreement will not be met.

If Rocker does not sign with the Mets, the club will be given the 11th pick in the 2022 draft. Rocker would have the option to return to Vanderbilt for another season or pitch in an independent league until reentering the 2022 draft pool.

Rocker would be the most high-profile first-rounder to go unsigned since the Astros failed to sign first overall pick Brady Aiken in 2014 due to similar arm health concerns.

