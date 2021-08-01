Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Mets Don't Plan on Signing First-Round Pick Kumar Rocker by Deadline

Author:
Publish date:

The Mets are reportedly not planning on signing 2021 first-round pick Kumar Rocker by the 5 p.m. ET deadline, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.

Rocker fell to New York as the No. 10 overall pick, where Mets scouting director Marc Tramuta told MLB.com "this was an obvious pick." Rocker posted a 2.73 ERA in 122 innings in 2021 at Vanderbilt, striking out 179 and walking only 39.

According to ESPN, an agreement between Rocker and New York fell through after a physical examination showed concerns over the health of the 21-year-old righthander's arm.

There is still a possibility of a late deal with the deadline looming, but it is expected that the Mets will not change their stance and an agreement will not be met. 

If Rocker does not sign with the Mets, the club will be given the 11th pick in the 2022 draft. Rocker would have the option to return to Vanderbilt for another season or pitch in an independent league until reentering the 2022 draft pool.

Rocker would be the most high-profile first-rounder to go unsigned since the Astros failed to sign first overall pick Brady Aiken in 2014 due to similar arm health concerns.

More MLB Coverage:

MLB Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
Yankees Bet the Farm on Another Slugger
Inside Alex Cora’s Second Chance After Scandal
Dodgers Swing All-Time Deadline Triumph With Scherzer-Turner Trade

YOU MAY LIKE

lamont-jacobs-italy
Olympics

'World's Fastest Man' Lamont Jacobs is Getting Comfortable With New Title

The end of the Usain Bolt era brought an unlikely Italian to center stage. The only thing Jacobs has to say to the doubters: he was one of them, too.

kumar-rocker
MLB

Report: Mets Don't Plan to Sign Top Pick Kumar Rocker by Deadline

New York isn't expected to reach an agreement with its first-round draft pick after a physical revealed arm health concerns.

Hungarian-prix-f1
Racing

Ocon Wins Hungarian Grand Prix as Hamilton Takes F1 Lead

It was Ocon's second podium finish, while Max Verstappen placed 10th after a first-lap crash that caused five racers to retire.

The Olympic logo in Tokyo.
Olympics

Belarusian Sprinter Said Team Tried to Force Her on Flight Home

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said was taken to the airport in Tokyo against her wishes after she made comments criticizing her national team coaches.

mykayla-skinner-silver-lead
Play
Olympics

Team USA's MyKayla Skinner Wins Unexpected Silver

The 24-year-old went from retired gymnast to Olympic medalist within a few days in Tokyo, vaulting her way to the podium in Simone Biles's absence.

Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA) reacts after sharing gold with Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT), center, in the men's high jump during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Olympics

Barshim, Tamberi Agree to Share High Jump Gold Medal

Qatar's Mutaz Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi did not have any misses through 2.37m and chose not to have a jump-off.

Reid Detmers
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Top Prospect Angels SP Reid Detmers Earns Call-Up

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

sunisa-lee-gymnastics-warmups
Play
Olympics

Gymnasts Call For One Touch Warm-Ups at Tokyo Olympics

On Sunday, the competitors in Tokyo, including the medalists on the vault, spoke out against the rule, citing the injury risk it presents.