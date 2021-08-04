2022 MLB Season to Begin on March 31 Barring Work Stoppage

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball will open the 2022 season March 31 -- as long as there isn't a work stoppage -- and will try for the fourth time to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.

The league released the full schedule Wednesday. NL openers have the Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers, Washington Nationals at the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres.

AL openers will have the Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins at the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians, the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at Texas Rangers.

