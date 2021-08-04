Angels' Rendon to Miss Rest of Season With Hip Injury

Sports Illustrated home
Angels' Anthony Rendon Will Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a right hip impingement, the team announced Wednesday.

Rendon has been placed on the team's 60-day injured list. The Angels expect him to be ready by Opening Day 2022, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times

The two-time Silver Slugger winner has endured his worst season at the plate in 2021, batting .240 with just six home runs in 58 games in 2021. The 31-year-old has dealt with an array of health issues, missing games due to problems with his groin, knee and hamstring.

While all of Rendon's injuries were centered around his left leg, he suffered the right hip impingement while undergoing rehab from the hamstring injury, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register

The Angels signed Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million deal before the shortened 2020 season. Since joining Los Angeles, Rendon has hit .261 with 15 home runs and 24 doubles in 110 games. He did finish 10th in AL MVP voting last year after recording a .915 OPS.

The Halos (53–54) have been hindered by the absences of Rendon and center fielder Mike Trout, offsetting the breakout of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. They enter Wednesday's game against Rangers in fourth place in the American League West and 6.5 games behind the Athletics for the American League's second wild card berth. Four other teams—the Yankees, Mariners, Blue Jays and Cleveland—also stand between them and their first playoff appearance since 2014.

