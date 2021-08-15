Tyler Gilbert Throws No-Hitter in First MLB Start

Move over, Bobo Holloman, You've got some company.

Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert made history Saturday night by throwing a no-hitter in his first-ever Major League start. He's the first player since Holloman in 1953 to pull off that feat, and the fourth all-time. The other two both occurred in the 19th century: Ted Breitenstein in 1891 and Bumpus Jones in 1892.

Gilbert used 102 pitches to record 5 strikeouts on just 3 walks. He needed just three pitches to get through the eighth inning. The Diamondbacks won, 7-0.

Gilbert, 27, has pitched three times this season, all in relief. He made his big-league debut on Aug. 3 and had thrown just 3.2 innings before Saturday's game, with no runs allowed and five strikeouts.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Phillies out of USC in 2015, Gilbert was traded to the Dodgers in February of last year. Los Angeles left him unprotected in this year's Rule 5 draft, and he was picked up by Arizona. He had a 3.44 ERA in 52.1 innings at Triple-A this season.

Gilbert's no-hitter is the eighth this year, tying the all-time MLB record with over six weeks left in the season. It's the third no-hitter in Diamondbacks history. The other two were Randy Johnson's perfect game in 2004, and Edwin Jackson's 149-pitch no-hitter in 2010.

