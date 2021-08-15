Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Tyler Gilbert Throws No-Hitter in First Major League Start

Author:
Publish date:

Move over, Bobo Holloman, You've got some company.

Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert made history Saturday night by throwing a no-hitter in his first-ever Major League start. He's the first player since Holloman in 1953 to pull off that feat, and the fourth all-time. The other two both occurred in the 19th century: Ted Breitenstein in 1891 and Bumpus Jones in 1892.

Gilbert used 102 pitches to record 5 strikeouts on just 3 walks. He needed just three pitches to get through the eighth inning. The Diamondbacks won, 7-0.

Gilbert, 27, has pitched three times this season, all in relief. He made his big-league debut on Aug. 3 and had thrown just 3.2 innings before Saturday's game, with no runs allowed and five strikeouts.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Phillies out of USC in 2015, Gilbert was traded to the Dodgers in February of last year. Los Angeles left him unprotected in this year's Rule 5 draft, and he was picked up by Arizona. He had a 3.44 ERA in 52.1 innings at Triple-A this season.

Gilbert's no-hitter is the eighth this year, tying the all-time MLB record with over six weeks left in the season. It's the third no-hitter in Diamondbacks history. The other two were Randy Johnson's perfect game in 2004, and Edwin Jackson's 149-pitch no-hitter in 2010.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

tyler gilbert
MLB

Tyler Gilbert Throws No-Hitter in First MLB Start

Gilbert is the first pitcher since 1953 and only the second of the modern era to throw a no-hitter in his first-ever start.

trey lance
NFL

Trey Lance Unleashes 80-Yard TD in Preseason Debut

Lance, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft, found Trent Sherfield for a long touchdown strike in his first preseason game.

Naomi Osaka smiles while playing tennis.
Tennis

Osaka Pledges Tourney Prize Money to Haiti Relief Effort

Naomi Osaka will be competing in the Western & Southern Open this week and plans to donate her prize money to the Haiti earthquake relief effort.

david-finlay-jay-white
Wrestling

White, Finlay Ready for Showdown at Saturday's NJPW Resurgence

Jay "Switchblade" White will try and defend his NEVER Openweight title against young star David Finlay in Saturday's matchup.

trevor bauer (1)
MLB

Report: Bauer Faces More Allegations in Prior Order

An Ohio woman sought the temporary order due to threats from the pitcher after he allegedly assaulted her, per to The Washington Post.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal.
Soccer

Haaland Records Two Goals, Three Assists in Dortmund Opener

Erling Haaland contributed to all five of Borussia Dortmund's goals while USMNT star Gio Reyna also scored in a 5-2 win against Frankfurt.

michael-thomas-mailbag-trades
NFL

Report: Michael Thomas Joins Saints for Preseason Opener

Despite offseason tensions, Thomas will be on the sideline when the Saints face the Ravens on Saturday.

Anne Frank appears in an official Everton tribute video.
Soccer

Picture of Anne Frank Appears in Everton Fan Tribute Video

A picture of Anne Frank was shown in an official Everton tribute video to honor fans who died during the pandemic.