Jack Morris Suspended for Racist Remarks During Ohtani At-Bat

August 18, 2021
Jack Morris Suspended Indefinitely for Racist Remark During Shohei Ohtani At-Bat

Bally Sports Detroit announced Wednesday that analyst Jack Morris has been indefinitely suspended from Tigers broadcasts following his racist remark regarding Angels star Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday. 

Morris will also have bias training, and he will be educated on "how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community," per Bally Sports Detroit's release.

During Tuesday's game, Ohtani was on his way to the plate when Morris, a former four-time All-Star in Detroit, was asked what strategy should be used against the dangerous hitter. 

"Be very, very careful," Morris said in a tone that mocked English-speaking Asians.

Morris apologized on air during the ninth inning. It's unclear whether he will return to Detroit broadcasts in 2021 and beyond.

"The Detroit Tigers have immense pride in honoring the diverse cultures that make up our players, coaching staff, front office, fan base and community," the Tigers said in a statement. "We are deeply disappointed by the comments made by Jack Morris during the broadcast last night."

"We fully support Bally Sports Detroit's decision and their on-going commitment to ensure that all personnel are held to the highest standards of personal conduct." 

