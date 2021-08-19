MLB needs to get Shohei Ohtani on that Field of Dreams. He is clearly baseball's Most Valuable Player. This obviously goes for the American League as well, given he should win that award unanimously.

It’s a testament to how good Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been that that was even a conversation until recently, but what Ohtani is doing is beyond comparison, even when it comes to Babe Ruth.

To put it simply...the man has 40 home runs and a 2.79 ERA. Let me say that again because it is kind of hard to comprehend. The man has 40 home runs and a 2.79 ERA. And he just went yard to add to his Major League-leading total in the same game that he struck out 8.

It’s a shame we won’t get to see him in the postseason because what he is doing is unlike anything we’ve seen. I’ve already argued he’s better than any player has ever been when it comes to his all-around exploits but just looking at pure value by the numbers, he’s nearly two full wins ahead of second place in total WAR.

He’s also the fastest Angels player to reach 40 homers, a list that includes Mike Trout and Albert Pujols AND he has the highest strikeout rate of anyone who has ever played for the team, besting Nolan Ryan. Plus, he can run the bases.

At this point there’s really nothing else to say about Shohei Ohtani. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth saying again anyway.