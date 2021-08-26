Gavin Weir Throws Second No-Hitter of LLWS

August 26, 2021
South Dakota's Gavin Weir Throws Second No-Hitter of Little League World Series

The 2021 season has been the year of the no-hitter in Major League Baseball. The same moniker can apply to this year's Little League World Series—at least for South Dakota's Gavin Weir.

Weir threw his second no-hitter of the tournament on Wednesday as his team defeated California, 1-0, to advance to the finals of the Tom Seaver bracket on Saturday. He struck out 14 hitters over six innings five days after pitching in a combined no-hitter on Friday against Louisiana.

It was the fourth no-hitter of the summer for Weir, who has struck out 114 out of 132 batters faced across eight games.

Weir has also shined at the plate for the team from Sioux Falls, S.D., homering against Oregon on Monday. He dazzled California hitters on Wednesday with a flurry of breaking balls that kept opposing batters off balance.

This year's tournament features no international teams, and instead began with 16 American teams. South Dakota will face the winner of the game between California and Ohio, who play on Thursday.

