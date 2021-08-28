Report: Juan Encarnacion Accused of Sexually Assaulting Daughter

Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/MCT/Sipa USA

Editor’s note: This story contains allegations of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Juan Encarnacion, a former MLB player from the Dominican Republic, allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter, a minor, in May, ESPN reported.

The National District Prosecutor's Office confirmed to the outlet that the player is in custody at the Palace of Justice in Santo Domingo, and Encarnacion will appear before a judge on Saturday afternoon. The complaint was made by the minor's mother.

Per a report published by Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, the head of the prosecution, Rosalba Ramos, said the authorities requested a year of preventive detention against him.

“These are difficult cases that affect a whole family, but the prosecution has a firm position on cases of abuse against minors," Ramos said.

The prosecution alleges that the 45-year-old entered his daughter's room while she was asleep and took advantage of her, committing sexual assault. Due to the nature of the accusation, he is not allowed to be released on bail, per Dominican criminal laws.

Encarnacion played 11 seasons in the majors from 1997-2007 for the Tigers, Reds, Marlins, Dodgers and Cardinals.