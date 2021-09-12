Dodgers' Max Scherzer Eclipses 3,000 Career Strikeouts

Max Scherzer has remained dominant in Los Angeles after being traded by the Nationals in July, and the Dodgers' ace notched another career milestone on Sunday.

Scherzer, who recorded 13 strikeouts last week against the Cardinals, needed only six strikeouts on Sunday to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. It didn't take him much time.

The eight-time All-Star fanned six Padres in his first 4 2/3 innings on Sunday, including a trio of strikeouts during an immaculate second inning. Scherzer etched his name in baseball history with a strikeout of Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, reaching 3,000 career K's on a slider down and in.

Scherzer, 37, joins 18 other pitchers with 3,000 or more strikeouts, a list that includes Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, CC Sabathia and Justin Verlander. Scherzer currently sits at 188 career wins and WAR of 65.7.

The three-time Cy Young winner leads the league with a combined ERA of 2.28 and an adjusted ERA+ (178) in 2021. He ranks second in the National League in strikeouts (210), second in K/BB ratio (6.36) and third in in WAR (5.6). Before he joined the Dodgers, Scherzer went 8–4 with Washington, posting a 2.76 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 111 innings.

The Dodgers (88–53) entered Sunday's game three games behind the Giants, who lead the NL West.

