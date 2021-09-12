September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dodgers Pitcher Max Scherzer Joins 3,000 Strikeout Club

Author:

Max Scherzer has remained dominant in Los Angeles after being traded by the Nationals in July, and the Dodgers' ace notched another career milestone on Sunday.

Scherzer, who recorded 13 strikeouts last week against the Cardinals, needed only six strikeouts on Sunday to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. It didn't take him much time. 

The eight-time All-Star fanned six Padres in his first 4 2/3 innings on Sunday, including a trio of strikeouts during an immaculate second inning. Scherzer etched his name in baseball history with a strikeout of Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, reaching 3,000 career K's on a slider down and in.

SI Recommends

Scherzer, 37, joins 18 other pitchers with 3,000 or more strikeouts, a list that includes Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling, CC Sabathia and Justin Verlander. Scherzer currently sits at 188 career wins and WAR of 65.7.

The three-time Cy Young winner leads the league with a combined ERA of 2.28 and an adjusted ERA+ (178) in 2021. He ranks second in the National League in strikeouts (210), second in K/BB ratio (6.36) and third in in WAR (5.6). Before he joined the Dodgers, Scherzer went 8–4 with Washington, posting a 2.76 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 111 innings. 

The Dodgers (88–53) entered Sunday's game three games behind the Giants, who lead the NL West. 

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park.
MLB

Dodgers' Max Scherzer Eclipses 3,000 Career Strikeouts

Max Scherzer joined quite the exclusive club on Sunday afternoon as he tallied career strikeout No. 3000.

Washington Football Team at FedEx Field
NFL

Water Cascades From Stands at FedEx Field: 'It's Sewage'

Washington Football Team fans claimed that sewage water fell on them from the stands at FedEx Field, but officials were quick to say otherwise.

Ronnie Harrison shoves Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL

Browns' Harrison Ejected for Hitting Chiefs Assistant

Browns strong safety Ronnie Harrison appeared to be stepping on Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards–Helaire and assistant coach Greg Lewis tried to shove him off.

dan-campbell-lions
NFL

Lions Fall Short of Comeback vs. 49ers in Campbell's Debut

The Lions showed some serious fight in head coach Dan Campbell's debut on Sunday afternoon.

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic salutes the crowd.
Soccer

Zlatan Scores Seven Minutes Into Return After Four-Month Layoff

After missing four months due to a knee injury, Zlatan Ibrahimović scored just seven minutes into his return in a 2-0 win against Lazio.

ohio-state-oregon
College Football

Alabama Leads AP Top 25, Ohio State Tumbles After Week 2

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes fell to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday after an upset loss to Oregon.

Ryan Fitzpatrick warming up for Washington.
NFL

Fitzpatrick Leaves Game After Big Hit, Will Not Return

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed three of six passes for 13 yards before exiting Sunday's contest against the Chargers with a hip injury.

trey-lance
NFL

49ers' Trey Lance Tosses TD on First-Career Pass

While the first-round rookie didn't start Sunday's game vs. the Lions, it didn't take long for him to make an impact.