Benches Clear After Stanton's Game-Tying Home Run

September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Yankees, Mets Benches Clear After Giancarlo Stanton's Game-Tying Home Run

Author:

With the Yankees and Mets fighting for their postseason lives, Sunday's Subway Series finale proved fertile ground for the Big Apple rivals to air out their grievances.

The Mets led, 6-4, with two outs in the seventh inning when Giancarlo Stanton crushed a game-tying, two-run homer off of Brad Hand that Statcast clocked with a distance of 443 feet. While loud contact has become routine for Stanton, this homer quickly became notable for the slugger's vocal confrontation with Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as the former rounded second base.

This feud between two of New York City's biggest baseball stars requires some backstory. During Saturday's game in which the Yankees scored five runs in the second inning off of Taijuan Walker, Mets infielder Jonathan Villar called a mound meeting because he thought the Yankees dugout was whistling to signal pitches to their hitters, according to ESPN's Marly Rivera. After notifying Walker that he might be tipping his pitches, Walker retired 16 straight batters following the second inning.

SI Recommends

Earlier in Sunday's game, Lindor appeared to make reference to the alleged sign-stealing. While rounding the bases during one of his three—yes, three—home runs for the game, Lindor mimicked a whistle gesture with his hands while shouting toward the Yankees dugout.

Lindor got the last word in the bottom of the eighth, completing his hat trick by crushing a ball over the right field wall give give the Mets a 7-6 lead that would hold up as the final score.

Yankees and Mets fans have had plenty of opportunities for conflict over the years, and this latest entry is unlikely to fade into the background anytime soon with both teams in the midst of scraping for postseason spots. We can only hope to be so lucky as to have each team sneak into the playoff field and go on twin Cinderella runs to give us a second Freeway Series in the Fall Classic.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

stanton lindor
MLB

Benches Clear After Stanton's Game-Tying Home Run

Things got testy between the Yankees and Mets after Giancarlo Stanton and Francisco Lindor exchanged words during Stanton's late-inning home run trot.

Marshon Lattimore with the Saints.
NFL

Report: Saints, Lattimore Agree on Landmark Extension

Marshon Lattimore's extension is reportedly for five years and could be worth up to $100 million.

nfl-week-1-saints-crush-packers
Play
NFL

Saints Stay Watchable No Matter the Obstacles They Face

New Orleans spanked Green Bay despite losing a Hall of Fame QB, spending the summer with no cap space and being forced on the road by a hurricane.

emma-radacanu-us-open-win
Tennis

50 Parting Thoughts from the 2021 U.S. Open

Putting a bow on the final major of the year, where 18-year-old Emma Raducanu shocked the world to capture her maiden major and Daniil Medvedev denied Novak Djokovic a place in history by winning his first Grand Slam title.

oregon-split-zone-rpo
College Football

Oregon's New-School Triple Option Wreaked Havoc On OSU

The Ducks racked up 505 total yards in Saturday's upset win, much due to offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead's innovative play calling.

sunday-freakout-1-update
Play
NFL

Week 1 Takeaways: More Mahomes Magic, Saints Dismantle Pack, Meyer’s Jags Melt Down

Plus, Steelers gut it out, Chandler Jones explodes in return, Jalen Hurts shines, Seattle finds a star, and much more from Week 1.

novak us open
Tennis

Medvedev's Major Breakthrough Denies Djokovic's GOAT Bid

Daniil Medvedev played the match of his life to stall the seemingly inevitable ascension of Novak Djokovic to the mountaintop of men's tennis.

trey-lance-49ers-future
Play
NFL

The 49ers Are Already Showing Us the Future With Trey Lance

The No. 3 pick entered the game to throw a TD in the red zone, and we can only imagine what Kyle Shanahan is going to cook up in this scheme.