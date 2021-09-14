September 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Mariners to Host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Author:

The Mariners will host the 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The last time the Mariners hosted the All-Star game was in 2001 back when their home was called Safeco Field. 

The deal to bring the All-Star game back to Seattle for the first time in 22 years is still being finalized, per the report. MLB did not confirm or comment on the report when reached by ESPN. 

This year's All-Star game was hosted by the Rockies after being relocated from Atlanta due to the state's adoption of new voting laws. As of now, MLB only has the 2022 and the 2026 All-Star Games host cites set. The Dodgers will host next year and the Phillies will host in five years. 

SI Recommends

T-Mobile Park hasn't hosted the All-Star game in 20 years — the same year it last made the playoffs. The Mariners are currently 78–66 and second in the AL West. 

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

T-Mobile Park during the national anthem.
MLB

Report: Seattle Will Host 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The last time the Mariners hosted the MLB All-Star game was in 2001 — which is also the same year they last made the playoffs.

Tennessee's Parys Haralson at the end of the fifth overtime against Alabama in 2003.
NFL

Former 49ers, Vols LB Parys Haralson Dies at Age 37

Linebacker Parys Haralson recorded 380 tackles and 28 sacks in 118 games in his NFL career from 2006 to 2014 with the 49ers and Saints.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Six Soon-to-Be Free Agents Who Could Use a Strong Finish

The best pitcher of his generation and two curse-breaking former teammates have a lot to gain in the coming weeks.

Big 12 basketball logo
College Basketball

The New Big 12 Should Be Just Fine in Men’s Basketball

Adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will solidify things, but it leaves the remaining AAC hoops standouts on thin ice.

Browns center JC Tretter on the sidelines.
NFL

Browns’ Tretter: Discipline KC Assistant for Role in Harrison Ejection

Browns center JC Tretter said that Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis should be disciplined by the NFL for pushing Ronnie Harrison Jr., who was ejected for shoving Lewis back.

trey-murphy-pelicans-pass
Play
NBA

Pelicans Rookie Trey Murphy III Is Supposed to Be Here

How the No. 17 pick in the 2021 NBA draft is preparing for his first season.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett
Play
Gambling

College Football Playoff Championship Betting Futures Breakdown & Odds

Alabama continues to be the betting favorite to win the 2022 NCAA Football National Championship, but which other teams are rising and falling?

Ciara dons a gown modeled after husband Russell Wilson's Seahawks jersey at the 2021 Met Gala
More Sports

Ciara, Osaka, Westbrook, More Strut Met Gala Red Carpet

A number of famed athletes got in on the fun at the Met Gala on Monday night.