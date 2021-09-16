September 16, 2021
Report: Angels Infielder Charged With Falsifying Divorce Documents

Author:

Angels infielder Luis Rengifo has been charged by Venezuelan authorities with forging divorce documents and selling property without his ex-wife's consent, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.

Rengifo, 24, rejoined the Angels on Sept. 4 after a stint in the minor leagues. He was in the lineup during the team's 3-2 win over the White Sox on Wednesday. In 37 games this season, Rengifo is batting .184/.223/.298 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Rengifo allegedly falsified divorce documents in July 2019, and the documents were legalized in December 2020. Rengifo's father reportedly used the forged documents to arrange for vehicles and real estate to be sold to Rengifo's sister.

Rengifo's father, sister and lawyer were reportedly arrested on Saturday and are being detained in Venezuela. An arrest warrant for Rengifo has reportedly been filed, though it's not yet clear if Venezuelan authorities have requested extradition. 

Report: Angels Infielder Charged With Falsifying Divorce

