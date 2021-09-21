Newman, Mendoza First Female Duo to Call MLB Game on ESPN

September 21, 2021
Jessica Mendoza, Melanie Newman Become ESPN's First Female Duo to Call MLB Game

Author:

Melanie Newman, the Orioles radio play-by-play announcer, along with baseball analyst Jessica Mendoza will become the first female duo to call a Major League Baseball game for ESPN on Sept. 29. 

The game that Newman and Mendoza will broadcast has not been decided. However, the two told CNN Business they were blessed for the opportunity and the excitement for opening the door of opportunity for other women in the future.

"Honestly, each earmark is just another page," Newman told CNN Business. "I feel fortunate to be the one handed this chance, it's our responsibility until there are no more firsts and its just an even playing field of all-qualified professionals who happen to look different."

In July, Newman was one of five women to serve on the Orioles first all-female broadcast. She began working games at the minor league level before calling games for the Orioles in 2020. 

Mendoza, a Latina and former Mets special adviser, said it is important for "women" to hear a voice that speaks for them.

"For young girls, women and Latinas, to hear a voice that represents them is so impactful for not only the sport to grow its audience, but to continue to broaden the opportunities for more young girls, women and Latinas to do the same," Mendoza said.

Mendoza has worked at ESPN since 2007 and previously worked as a color commentator on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. 

