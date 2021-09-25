September 25, 2021
MLB
MLB Playoffs 2021: Current Standings, Magic Numbers, Clinching Updates

After a long, long six months and well over 100 MLB games, the playoffs are just around the corner.  

The postseason is slated to kick off on Oct. 5 with the American League wild-card game, and the National League wild-card game scheduled a day later. The World Series, though, will start just before Halloween on Oct. 26 with the potential Game 7 scheduled for Nov. 3—its latest since 2009.

The Rays, aka the defending American League champions, were the first to clinch a postseason slot after blowing past the Blue Jays, 7–1. Since first making the postseason in 2008, Tampa Bay has advanced to the playoffs in seven out of 14 years. 

And the season's first division title has been snagged as the White Sox secured their first AL Central crown since 2008 with a 7–2 victory over Cleveland. This guarantees Chicago's first back-to-back playoff appearance in franchise history.

Meanwhile, all eyes seem fixated on the Cardinals as they power back to win 13 games straight for the first time in 86 years. St. Louis is now the favorite for the second NL wild card, leading the Phillies by 4.5 games heading into Friday's matchups.

The postseason spots and wild-card slots are still anyone's game, and as Sept. 26 inches closer, who will be next to punch their ticket to the playoffs?

Here are the current standings, magic numbers and all the clinching updates.

Playoff Standings and Magic Numbers as of Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

* Clinched postseason berth

^Clinched division title

American League East

  1. Rays (94–59) 
  2. Astros (91–62)
  3. Red Sox (88–65)
  4. White Sox (86–67) ^
  5. Yankees (86–67)
  6. Blue Jays (85–68)
  7. Mariners (84–69)
  8. Athletics (82–71)

Magic Numbers for AL

  • Astros (3)
  • Red Sox (7)
  • Yankees (9)
  • Blue Jays (11)
  • Mariners (12)
  • Athletics (14)

National League

  1. Giants (99–54) *
  2. Dodgers (98–55) *
  3. Brewers (91–62) *
  4. Cardinals (84–69)
  5. Braves (80–71)
  6. Phillies (79–74)
  7. Reds (78–75)
  8. Padres (77–75)
  9. Mets (73–79)

Magic Numbers for NL

  • Cardinals (5)
  • Braves (9)
  • Phillies (15)
  • Reds (16)
  • Padres (17)
  • Mets (21)

