Benches Clear in White Sox vs. Tigers After Abreu Slide

The Tigers were eliminated from the 2021 playoff race weeks ago, but A.J. Hinch's is still showing some fight as the season winds down.

Detroit and the White Sox engaged in a benches-clearing brawl in the top of the ninth inning on Monday. Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu initiated the altercation with a hard slide into second, which appeared to be retaliation after he was hit by a pitch in his previous at-bat. While these two teams aren't exactly batting for postseason positioning in 2021, it's nice to see there's no love lost between a pair of division foes.

The White Sox ultimately have bigger fish to fry in 2021. Chicago clinched the AL Central title on Sept. 23, and with a potent lineup headlined by Abreu, a World Series appearance is very much in play. As for the Tigers, they enter Friday third in the division at 75–81.

