The Yankees do not have a mascot. But the 2021 team has adopted a team pet. Since the team's newest acquisition, New York has not lost a game.

Just over a week ago, the Yankees visited their local pet store and adopted a pet turtle that they affectionately refer to as "Bronxie the Turtle," per ESPN's Sam Borden.

The idea came from pitcher Nestor Cortés Jr. The southpaw led the charge in acquiring Bronxie, who freely roams around New York's locker room. He made his first road trip this past week when the Yankees played the Red Sox.

Since joining the team, the Yankees have swept the Rangers and the Red Sox in their respective three-game series.

"Lucky charm, whatever you want to call it; I know a lot of guys believe there's a connection here," Gardner told ESPN before Sunday's game. "At the end of it, it would be great if we could go out and get him a little World Series ring."

New York remains in the hunt for a wild-card spot at 89–67 and will start a three-game series in Toronto on Tuesday. After much debate, the team decided that Bronxie would have to make the trip across international borders. His 6–0 record could not be ignored.

