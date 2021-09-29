As the Brewers celebrated their second National League Central title in four years, Devin Williams's season likely came to an end as he fractured his right hand.

The relief pitcher told reporters on Wednesday that he had too much to drink, got upset about something and punched a wall. Williams will now need surgery on his pitching hand and is likely out for the remainder of the season.

“If I could take it back, I would,” he said.

Williams won the 2020 National League Rookie of the Year award on the strength of his uniquely devastating changeup, allowing just one earned run over 27 innings during the shortened campaign.

General manager David Stearns told reporters that if Milwaukee made it to the World Series, there is a chance Williams could be back for it. But for now, he's being placed on the 10-day IL.

Unless he returns, Williams ends the season with a 2.50 ERA and 2.81 FIP over 54 innings.

