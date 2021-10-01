October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Fernando Tatis Jr. Launches Home Run Out of Dodger Stadium

Author:

Fernando Tatis Jr. has built his career on hitting moonshots, but Thursday night's at Dodger Stadium may be his finest yet.  

The 22-year-old slammed a hanging slider from right-hander Tony Gonsolin out of Dodger Stadium. That's right, out of the Los Angeles-based venue. The ball rebounded off the top of the left-field pavilion before falling into the concourse. 

This 467-foot rocket marks Tatis Jr.'s 42nd homer, and according to Statcast, this was the second longest of his career. The home run had an exit velocity of 116.6 mph. Per MLB.com, this is the first home run to leave Dodger Stadium since 2015 when Giancarlo Stanton blasted a 475-footer for the Marlins. 

SI Recommends

Friendly reminder for Padres fans: Tatis Jr. signed a $340 million, 14-year contract extension earlier this year. 

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. Launches Homer Out of Dodger Stadium

This 467-foot rocket marks Tatis Jr.'s 42nd homer, and according to Statcast, this was the second longest of his career.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles while warming up before the NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
NFL

Jags Lose 19th Consecutive Game on Bengals' Walk-Off FG

Thursday Night Football's highly anticipated showdown between Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow ended up being decided by a buzzer beater field goal.

Sep 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher David Robertson (30) and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (28) celebrate as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch a playoff spot at Tropicana Field.
MLB

MLB Playoffs 2021: Magic Numbers, Clinching Updates

Will your favorite team make it to the playoffs? Here's the current standings, magic numbers, clinching updates and the postseason key dates.

virginia miami
Play
College Football

UVA Scores Accidental Touchdown After Miami Drops INT

UVA wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks easily made the catch of the year after a Miami player dropped an interception and it bounced off Wicks's backside.

alyssa-thomas
WNBA

Alyssa Thomas Records Double-Double in Game 2 vs. Sky

Nine months ago, Thomas was undergoing surgery for an Achilles injury. She posted a double double in Thursday's victory.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (17) against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL

Jaguars' DJ Chark Fractures Ankle vs. Bengals

Chark suffered the injury on the Jaguars opening drive of the game.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in April 2012 in Indio. The rappers surprised the crowd when they performed with a hologram of Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996. Coachella 2012 2
NFL

Twitter Reacts to 'Xxplosive' Super Bowl LVI Halftime Lineup

NFL dropped it like it was hot with the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show lineup, which might just finally identify 'The Real Slim Shady.'

Paul-Riley-NC-Courage-Fired
Play
Soccer

NC Courage Fire Coach After Ex-Players Allege Sexual Coercion

The North Carolina Courage have fired coach Paul Riley in the wake of a report from The Athletic which detailed former players accusing Riley of sexual coercion.