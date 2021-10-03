Gio Urshela Tumbles Into Rays Dugout After Amazing Catch

Gio Urshela isn't looking to play a Game 163 anytime soon.

The Yankees infielder put his body on the line in the top of the sixth inning on Sunday, tumbling into the Tampa dugout after catching a pop fly in foul territory. As New York entered Sunday needing a win to clinch a Wild Card spot, Urshela pulled off his best Derek Jeter impression with a flip into the stands.

Urshela was helped off the field by team trainers as the game went to the bottom of the sixth inning, and he stayed in the game as New York took the field in the top of the seventh. But perhaps the Yankees need Urshela's bat to deliver on Sunday in order to avoid a play-in game for the Wild Card. New York amassed just one hit through six innings on Sunday, entering the bottom of the seventh tied at 0-0.

