Martinez Hurts Ankle, Out For AL Wild Card vs. Yankees

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez is not on Boston's playoff roster for the AL Wild Card on Tuesday due to an ankle injury.

Martinez can be added to Boston's roster for the American League Division Series if the Red Sox defeat the Yankees at Fenway Park.

The 34-year-old slugger suffered a sprained left ankle in the fifth inning of Sunday's regular-season finale. Martinez tripped over second base while jogging to right field, and despite getting treatment Monday, he is not eligible to play on Tuesday night. Martinez is a four-time All-Star, posting a .286/.349/.518 slash line in 2021 while leading the American League in doubles.

Boston and New York both finished the regular season at 92–70. Gerrit Cole will take the hill for the Yankees in the rivalry edition of the AL Wild Card, while Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Red Sox.

The winner of Tuesday's contest will face the Rays in the ALDS.

