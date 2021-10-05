October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez Injures Ankle, Out For AL Wild Card vs. Yankees

Author:

Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez is not on Boston's playoff roster for the AL Wild Card on Tuesday due to an ankle injury. 

Martinez can be added to Boston's roster for the American League Division Series if the Red Sox defeat the Yankees at Fenway Park.

The 34-year-old slugger suffered a sprained left ankle in the fifth inning of Sunday's regular-season finale. Martinez tripped over second base while jogging to right field, and despite getting treatment Monday, he is not eligible to play on Tuesday night. Martinez is a four-time All-Star, posting a .286/.349/.518 slash line in 2021 while leading the American League in doubles.

SI Recommends

Boston and New York both finished the regular season at 92–70. Gerrit Cole will take the hill for the Yankees in the rivalry edition of the AL Wild Card, while Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Red Sox.

The winner of Tuesday's contest will face the Rays in the ALDS. 

More MLB Coverage:
 Expert Predictions: Who Will Win the World Series?
MLB Power Rankings: Sizing Up the Postseason Field Ahead
The Blue Jays Build Up Some Scar Tissue
Will the Cardinals' Hot Streak Matter in the Playoffs?

YOU MAY LIKE

JD-Martinez-Red-Sox
MLB

Martinez Hurts Ankle, Out For AL Wild Card vs. Yankees

The Red Sox will be without one of their top sluggers on Tuesday as they host the Yankees in the AL Wild Card.

Washington-Spirit-Baldwin-Out
Soccer

Spirit Owner Baldwin to Resign as CEO, Managing Partner

Washington Spirit majority owner Steve Baldwin announced Tuesday his plan to resign, though he stopped short of selling his stake in the club.

USA will face Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

What USMNT's Three October Foes Bring to the Table

With two home games in the upcoming World Cup qualifying window, the expectations are that the U.S. will make progress on the road to Qatar, but it won't be easy.

Urban Meyer before the Jaguars game vs. the Titans.
NFL

Jags Owner: Urban Meyer 'Must Regain Our Trust' After Video

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer publicly apologized on Monday after multiple videos went viral showing him at an Ohio bar over the weekend.

sage-steele
Play
Extra Mustard

Controversial Sage Steele Interview Is ESPN’s Latest Headache

Sage Steele comments about mandates, President Obama and more causes stir

Chicago Bears Damien Williams
Fantasy

Fantasy Players to Add, Drop, and MLB Playoff Betting

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa attempts to sack Raiders quarterback Derek Carr
NFL

Bosa Rips Officials, Criticizes Carr After MNF Win

After the win, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said the "refs are blind" and that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr "shuts down" when you get pressure on him.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé clash during a PSG match.
Soccer

Mbappé Confirms Calling Neymar a 'Bum,' Insists There's No Rift

Kylian Mbappé admitted to calling Neymar "a bum" vs. Montpellier on Sept. 25, and that not even the arrival of Lionel Messi was enough to change his mind about leaving PSG