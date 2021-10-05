MLB 2021 Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, Matchups, TV Info

Tuesday night marks the opening of the 2021 MLB playoffs, and there will be no shortage of drama on the quest for the Commissioner's Trophy.

The Yankees and Red Sox will kick off the action on Tuesday, bringing their storied rivalry to the postseason for the fourth time this century. The 106-win Dodgers will then look to keep their postseason alive on Wednesday, sending Max Scherzer to the hill against Adam Wainwright on the Cardinals.

The ALDS and NLDS fields will be set by Thursday morning, setting the stage for what hopes to be an October to remember. With the start of the playoffs looming, it's hard to find one true favorite.

Check out every date and time for the Wild Card games and Division Series below (ALDS times through Game 3, NLDS through Game 2):

AL Wild Card – Yankees at Red Sox

Tuesday, Oct. 5 – 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN

NL Wild Card – Cardinals at Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 6 – 8:10 p.m. ET on TBS

ALDS – Astros vs. White Sox

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 7 – 4:07 p.m. ET on FS1

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8 – 2:07 p.m. ET on MLB Network

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10 – 8:07 p.m. ET on FS1

ALDS – Rays vs. Yankees/Red Sox

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 7 – 8:07 p.m. ET on FS1

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8 – 7:02 p.m. ET on FS1

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10 – 4:07 p.m. ET on MLB Network

NLDS – Brewers vs. Braves

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 8 – 4:37 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9 – 4:07 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11 – Time TBD

NLDS – Giants vs. Cardinals/Dodgers

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7 – 9:37 p.m. ET on FS1

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9 – 9:07 p.m. ET on TBS

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11 – Time TBD

