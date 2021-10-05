MLB 2021 Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, Matchups, TV Info

Tuesday night marks the opening of the 2021 MLB playoffs, and there will be no shortage of drama on the quest for the Commissioner's Trophy.
The Yankees and Red Sox will kick off the action on Tuesday, bringing their storied rivalry to the postseason for the fourth time this century. The 106-win Dodgers will then look to keep their postseason alive on Wednesday, sending Max Scherzer to the hill against Adam Wainwright on the Cardinals.
The ALDS and NLDS fields will be set by Thursday morning, setting the stage for what hopes to be an October to remember. With the start of the playoffs looming, it's hard to find one true favorite.
Check out every date and time for the Wild Card games and Division Series below (ALDS times through Game 3, NLDS through Game 2):
AL Wild Card – Yankees at Red Sox
Tuesday, Oct. 5 – 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN
NL Wild Card – Cardinals at Dodgers
Wednesday, Oct. 6 – 8:10 p.m. ET on TBS
ALDS – Astros vs. White Sox
Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 7 – 4:07 p.m. ET on FS1
Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8 – 2:07 p.m. ET on MLB Network
Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10 – 8:07 p.m. ET on FS1
ALDS – Rays vs. Yankees/Red Sox
Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 7 – 8:07 p.m. ET on FS1
Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8 – 7:02 p.m. ET on FS1
Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10 – 4:07 p.m. ET on MLB Network
NLDS – Brewers vs. Braves
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 8 – 4:37 p.m. ET on TBS
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9 – 4:07 p.m. ET on TBS
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11 – Time TBD
NLDS – Giants vs. Cardinals/Dodgers
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7 – 9:37 p.m. ET on FS1
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9 – 9:07 p.m. ET on TBS
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11 – Time TBD
