Report: Matt Vasgersian leaving ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

Matt Vasgersian, play-by-play announcer for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, informed the company's top executives he plans to leave his position in the booth, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Vasgersian, 54, spent four years working alongside Alex Rodriguez with the network. He called his final game on Tuesday when the Red Sox defeated the Yankees in the American League wild-card game.

He plans to focus on securing deals with MLB Network and enlarge his work with the Angels regional telecasts. Per the Post, ESPN would like Rodriguez to return to "Sunday Night Baseball."

Potential replacements for Vasgersian include Boog Sciambi, Karl Ravech, Jason Benetti, Michael Kay, Ryan Ruocco and Dave Flemming.

Vasgersian previously served as the announcer for Fox Sports' NFL and MLB coverage as well as NBC Sports' coverage of the Olympic Games. His previous play-by-play stops also include the Brewers and the Padres.

