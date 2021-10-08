October 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rays' Randy Arozarena Steals Home, Makes MLB Postseason History

Author:

Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena made MLB postseason history as he stole home on Thursday night against the Red Sox. 

Per Baseball Reference, the outfielder is the first player to steal home and homer in the same postseason game.

Up by four at the bottom of the seventh, Tampa Bay held a comfortable lead over the Red Sox despite having two outs. Boston left-hander Josh Taylor stood on the mound as Arozarena started taking a sizeable lead off third. But as the pitcher was getting prepared while facing the first-base line, the Rays outfielder launched himself off the base. 

SI Recommends

In a flying leap, Arozarena slid headfirst to tag home plate, extending Tampa Bay's lead once again in the first game of the American League Division Series against the Red Sox. The Rays defeated the Red Sox 5-0. 

And to think, it all happened after he walloped a moonshot solo home run earlier in the evening.

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 7, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Randy Arozarena (56) steals home in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Christian V zquez (7) during the 7th inning of game one of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field.
MLB

Rays' Arozarena Steals Home, Makes MLB Postseason History

Tampa Bay's outfielder is the first player in league postseason history to steal home and homer in the same game.

Michael Dickson
NFL

Seahawks' Dickson Pulls Off Wacky Second Punt Against Rams

After having a punt blocked, the Pro Bowl punter alertly picked it up and kicked it a second time, booming it 68 yards.

Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) celebrates during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Lance McCullers Jr. Is Emerging as a True Playoff Ace

Houston’s righthander has become the kind of rock-solid reliable starter every team needs to win a championship

Aug 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) returns to the locker room following the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field.
NFL

Geno Smith Takes Over for Seahawks After Wilson Injury

The veteran quarterback powered a 98-yard scoring drive thanks to a DK Metcalf touchdown despite not tallying a touchdown pass since Dec. 2017 with the Giants.

seahawks rams
NFL

Seahawks' Mascot Claws Fan's Head

Taima the Hawk, Seattle's live mascot, landing on your head mid-game is apparently an occupational hazard of being a Seahawks fan.

Ricardo Pepi scores for the USA vs. Jamaica
Soccer

Pepi Double Gives USMNT Qualifying Win vs. Jamaica

The 18-year-old has done it again for the U.S., making himself comfortable in his home state of Texas with a pair of goals in a World Cup qualifier.

Oct 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) hits a walk-off two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-1.
Play
Betting

2021 NLDS Betting Previews, Odds and Picks

The National League Division Series features two juicy matchups. This analysis will help you make your bets.

sean-clifford
College Football

Sean Clifford Has Penn State Ready for Its Moment

The Nittany Lions quarterback has dealt with his fair share of his adversity. Now, he's leading No. 4 Penn State into its biggest game in decades.