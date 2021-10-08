Rays' Arozarena Steals Home, Makes MLB Postseason History

Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena made MLB postseason history as he stole home on Thursday night against the Red Sox.

Per Baseball Reference, the outfielder is the first player to steal home and homer in the same postseason game.

Up by four at the bottom of the seventh, Tampa Bay held a comfortable lead over the Red Sox despite having two outs. Boston left-hander Josh Taylor stood on the mound as Arozarena started taking a sizeable lead off third. But as the pitcher was getting prepared while facing the first-base line, the Rays outfielder launched himself off the base.

In a flying leap, Arozarena slid headfirst to tag home plate, extending Tampa Bay's lead once again in the first game of the American League Division Series against the Red Sox. The Rays defeated the Red Sox 5-0.

And to think, it all happened after he walloped a moonshot solo home run earlier in the evening.

