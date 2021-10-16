Red Sox Wallop Two Grand Slams in Two Innings

October 16, 2021
Red Sox Make Playoff History With Two Grand Slams in First Two Innings vs. Astros

Author:

A 5–4 loss less than 24 hours ago? No problem for the Red Sox, who seemed to wake up and choose violence on Saturday. 

Within two innings, Boston made playoff history against the Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series as J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers both pounded two grand slams to give their team a 8–0 lead. 

Per MLB Stats, they are the first team in postseason history to tally two grand slams in a single game, let alone back-to-back innings. 

According to Statcast, Martinez's slam carried 363 feet, leaving the bat at 106 mph, while Devers's homer traveled 357 feet with an exit velocity of 100.9 mph. The second of the pair notched Boston's 15th homer in just seven postseason games.

Things cooled off for a quick third, but the scoring didn't stop with two grand slams. Kikè Hernández continued his scorching start to the postseason with a 395-foot homer for a comfortable 9–0 lead. 

After a disappointing loss in Game 1 following a late Astros comeback, the early blasts were the jolt the Red Sox needed. If the tempo continues, fans could be in for a fascinating ALCS.

Oct 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a grand slam against the Houston Astros during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
