October 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Braves Get Second Straight Walk-Off Win, Take 2-0 NLCS Lead

Author:

For the second straight night, the Braves and Dodgers appeared destined to head into extra innings. And for the second straight night, Atlanta delivered a clutch hit when it mattered most.

Eddie Rosario drove a two-out single off of Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen that scored Dansby Swanson, as the Braves notched a walk-off win for the second consecutive game to take a 2-0 NLCS lead over the defending champs. While Game 1's victory was a stalemate all game long, Sunday's victory required a heavier lift to overcome a late deficit.

The Dodgers jumped to a 2-0 lead two batters into the game thanks to a two-run homer by shortstop Corey Seager. The score remained that way until the fourth, when Joc Pederson crushed a game-tying, two-run blast off of Max Scherzer to even the score. Scherzer would last just four more batters, giving up two runs on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

SI Recommends

The Dodgers jumped back in front on a two-run double by Chris Taylor that was aided by a misplay from center fielder Guillermo Heredia. Atlanta came back with two runs in the eighth off of Julio Urías, the first of which came thanks to a creative slide by Rosario to avoid a tag at the plate.

The Braves are the fourth team to win the first two games of a series via walk-off hits, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, and the first since the Marlins in the 1997 NLDS. Two of the three previous teams to pull off such a feat ended up winning their series in a sweep. The other—the 1981 Astros—ended up losing the NLDS to the Dodgers.

The Braves had a 2-0 series lead over Los Angeles in last year's NLCS and eventually held a 3-1 series lead before the Dodgers rattled off three wins in a row to advance to the World Series. Atlanta has not won a National League pennant since 1999.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

ozzie albies
MLB

Braves Get Second Straight Walk-Off Win, Take 2-0 NLCS Lead

Eddie Rosario delivered a two-out, walk-off RBI single to spur Atlanta to a 5-4 win over the Dodgers and take a 2-0 lead in the NLCS.

cam newton (1)
NFL

Cam Newton Says He Still Wants to Play in NFL, Has Received Offers

Newton, who was cut by the Patriots just before the start of the season, made clear on Sunday his intentions to continue his career: "Hell yea, I want to still play football."

tua-tagovailoa
NFL

With Hope Waning, Who Can the Dolphins Blame?

Miami's loss to the Jaguars punctuates a horrid start to the season that begs the question: Was last year the best this gets?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
NFL

The Patriots Lost, but Are They on the Rise?

New England is not what they once were but Sunday's OT loss to Dallas showed the makings of a strong foundation.

kahleah-copper-finals
WNBA

Sky's Game 4 Comeback Seals Fairy-Tale Championship

Chicago put together a top-to-bottom team performance and stave off the Mercury to win its first ever WNBA title.

tua tagovailoa
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Early Waiver Wire Report

Get a jump on your fantasy football waiver wire with a quick look at the best available pickups for Week 7.

NFL Week 6 takeaways
Play
NFL

Week 6 Takeaways: Cowboys Walk It Off in Spite of Everything, Ravens on a Special Run, Cards Keep Stacking Wins

Plus, Kirk Cousins does it again (twice!), not the same ol’ Bengals, kicking heroics in London, the ugly tank aftermath, a Giants collapse, and much more!

LSU's Ed Orgeron during the Kentucky game.
College Football

Ed Orgeron Won’t Return to LSU in 2022

Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU will come to an end after the 2021 season.