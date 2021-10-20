October 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Bellinger, Betts Spur Dodgers' Game 3 Comeback to Keep World Series Hopes Alive

Author:

Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger powered the Dodgers to a Game 3 win over the Braves, resuscitating Los Angeles's World Series repeat dreams after they appeared in serious danger of falling in a 3–0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Bellinger launched a game-tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning off of Braves reliever Luke Jackson before Betts doubled home Chris Taylor later in the frame to grab a 6-5 lead that held up in the ninth.

Taylor singled to the left on the next pitch after Bellinger's homer, prompting an Atlanta pitching change to bring in reliever Jesse Chavez. Taylor then stole second and Matt Beaty eventually grounded out to second. 

SI Recommends

Then came Betts, who doubled to right center, allowing Taylor to run the final stretch from third to home and lifting the Dodgers to a win that shifts the momentum of the series. 

Tuesday's game marked the first postseason win in Dodgers franchise history after trailing by three-plus runs after seven innings. Los Angeles will host Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday at 8:08 pm ET. 

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning of game three of the 2021 NLCS against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Bellinger, Betts Lead Dodgers to Stunning Game 3 Comeback

Atlanta blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the NLCS in a contest that shifts the momentum of the series.

Kyrie Is Dumb
NBA

Adam Silver, Charles Barkley Urge Kyrie Irving to Get Vaccinated

During the NBA on TNT pregame show, commissioner Adam Silver and Charles Barkley called upon Irving to get the COVID-19 vaccine and rejoin the Nets.

Marvin Bagley with the Kings.
NBA

Bagley's Agent Calls Kings a 'Case Study in Mismanagement'

Marvin Bagley III's agent, Jeff Schwartz, ripped the Kings in a release and he said the Kings told Bagley he won't start in the season opener.

Oct 20, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; The Charlotte Hornets logo on the doors to the locker rooms prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center.
NBA

Hornets Honor Late Beat Reporter With Scholarship, Award

Rick Bonnell, who covered the Hornets for the Charlotte Observer from the team's inaugural season in 1988, unexpectedly died June 1.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid in Champions League
Soccer

Liverpool Continues to Play as Advertised—for Better or Worse

Liverpool's attack was still firing vs. Atlético Madrid, but its inconsistency elsewhere is leaving plenty to be desired in its quest to lift trophies once again.

Ben Simmons in the NBA Playoffs last year.
Play
NBA

76ers Suspend Simmons for Season Opener

76ers coach Doc Rivers reportedly threw Simmons out of practice on Tuesday, leading to the suspension.

Ben_Simmons_15642967
NBA

Ben Simmons and the Sixers Have Passed the Point of No Return

Philadelphia suspended its point guard for the season-opener after kicking him out of a team practice. Now what?

Karl-Anthony Towns dribbling the ball.
NBA

KAT Watches Gorilla Fight Videos Before Games

Timberwolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has quite an absurd pregame routine.