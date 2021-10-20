Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger powered the Dodgers to a Game 3 win over the Braves, resuscitating Los Angeles's World Series repeat dreams after they appeared in serious danger of falling in a 3–0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Bellinger launched a game-tying, three-run homer in the eighth inning off of Braves reliever Luke Jackson before Betts doubled home Chris Taylor later in the frame to grab a 6-5 lead that held up in the ninth.

Taylor singled to the left on the next pitch after Bellinger's homer, prompting an Atlanta pitching change to bring in reliever Jesse Chavez. Taylor then stole second and Matt Beaty eventually grounded out to second.

Then came Betts, who doubled to right center, allowing Taylor to run the final stretch from third to home and lifting the Dodgers to a win that shifts the momentum of the series.

Tuesday's game marked the first postseason win in Dodgers franchise history after trailing by three-plus runs after seven innings. Los Angeles will host Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday at 8:08 pm ET.

