Astros Punch World Series Ticket With Game 6 Shutout

October 23, 2021
Astros Punch World Series Ticket After 5–0 Shutout in ALCS Game 6

In front of its fans, Houston secured the American League pennant and its third World Series appearance in the last five seasons on Friday.
The Astros have punched their ticket to the World Series.

In front of a home crowd, Houston secured the American League pennant and its fourth World Series appearance in franchise history after a 5–0 win over the Red Sox on Friday in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

This is the Astros' third World Series appearance in the last five seasons, and first since their cheating scheme came to light in November 2019. The scandal led many to believe that their 2017 World Series win over the Dodgers was tainted. 

Shortly before the cheating scandal was first exposed, Houston lost the 2019 World Series to the Nationals in seven games. Last year's Astros squad fell to the Rays in another series that went the distance.

Houston's first score in Friday's win came at the bottom of the first when designated hitter Yordan Alvarez doubled to center to drive in third baseman Alex Bregman. Outfielder Kyle Tucker cemented the Astros' fate after launching a 357-foot homer in the bottom of the eighth, bringing Alvarez and Carlos Correa home with him.

The Astros will play the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and the Braves, where Atlanta heads back home with a 3–2 series lead. 

