Report: Max Scherzer Won't Start NLCS Game 6 For Dodgers

Dodgers ace Max Scherzer, slated to start Saturday's crucial Game 6 of the National League Championship Series against the Braves, won't make the start, per reports. Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times was the first to report.

Scherzer has pitched just one game this series, throwing 4.1 innings (and just 79 pitches) and allowing 2 earned runs in Game 2 last Sunday. "My arm was dead," the 37-year-old told reporters after the 5–4 Dodgers loss.

Scherzer's scratch is due to fatigue concerns, according to Castillo. The eight-time All-Star made two appearances in the National League Divisional Series against the Padres, including a one-inning save in which he threw 13 pitches just three days before his NLCS start.

After a blowout win in Los Angeles in Game 5, the Dodgers will enter their second consecutive elimination game as they travel to Atlanta trailing 3–2.

More MLB Coverage:

• The Strike Zone Isn’t the Problem

• The Complete Chaos of the Championship Series

• Framber Valdez's Sinkers Push Boston to the Brink of Elimination

• Rookie Garrett Whitlock Emerging as Lockdown Red Sox Reliever