October 27, 2021
Publish date:

Braves Starter Charlie Morton Leaves Game 1 of World Series With Injury

Author:

For two innings, everything was going Atlanta's way in Game 1 of the World Series. Then, the first major speed bump came.

Starting pitcher Charlie Morton was forced to leave in the third inning after suffering an ankle injury and landing awkwardly while throwing a pitch. Morton had been hit in the ankle by a ground ball in the previous inning, per Fox's Ken Rosenthal.

Morton had pitched two scoreless innings and got the leadoff batter out in the third when he departed, finishing the night with one hit, two walks and three strikeouts on 44 pitches.

After the Braves took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, Morton loaded the bases with two outs before escaping by inducing a ground out from Kyle Tucker. He was replaced by relief pitcher A.J. Minter.

Morton has a 3.24 ERA over 16.2 innings this postseason, with 22 strikeouts and 10 walks. 

More MLB Coverage:

Jordan Allen
